Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (FNHC) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 6.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 10.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 13.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated National Holding Co Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $26.30 on Friday. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $332.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.55 million. analysts anticipate that Federated National Holding Co Common Stock will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Richard W. Wilcox, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $190,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated National Holding Co Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated National Holding Co Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.