Ferro Co. (FOE) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Ferro has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Ferro had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Ferro’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 11,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,901.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

