Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

Fidus Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 107.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.3%.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 120,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,605. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $373.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 65.95% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.