Fielmann (FIE) PT Set at €61.00 by Warburg Research

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €61.00 ($70.93) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIE. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Monday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Commerzbank set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.79 ($71.84).

Fielmann stock opened at €58.15 ($67.62) on Thursday. Fielmann has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

