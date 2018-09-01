Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holdings Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 151.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of FITB opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

