Financial Comparison: Avanos Medical (AVNS) and Steris (STE)

Avanos Medical and Steris are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steris has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Steris shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Steris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Steris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 11.85% 7.61% 4.44% Steris 11.42% 11.80% 7.17%

Dividends

Steris pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Avanos Medical does not pay a dividend. Steris pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Steris has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avanos Medical and Steris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33 Steris 0 1 5 0 2.83

Avanos Medical presently has a consensus target price of $67.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.38%. Steris has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.35%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Steris.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avanos Medical and Steris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $611.60 million 5.57 $79.30 million $2.35 30.68 Steris $2.62 billion 3.69 $290.91 million $4.15 27.57

Steris has higher revenue and earnings than Avanos Medical. Steris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Steris beats Avanos Medical on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions. It also provides capital equipment install, maintain, upgrade, repair, and troubleshoot services. This segment provides its products and services to acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and GI clinics. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions and managed services, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced sterile processing services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier products, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide and hydrogen peroxide; and laboratory testing services. It operates a network of approximately 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Derby, the United Kingdom.

