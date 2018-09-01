Financial Contrast: Antero Resources (AR) and VAALCO Energy (EGY)

Antero Resources (NYSE: EGY) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $3.66 billion 1.61 $615.07 million $0.12 154.25 VAALCO Energy $77.03 million 1.87 $9.65 million N/A N/A

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 6.24% 1.83% 1.05% VAALCO Energy 14.09% 144.87% 23.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Antero Resources and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 10 6 0 2.38 VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources presently has a consensus target price of $23.90, suggesting a potential upside of 29.12%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Summary

Antero Resources beats VAALCO Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 242 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 123 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; and 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines, as well as one compressor station. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

