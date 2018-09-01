First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9,164.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,820,000 after acquiring an additional 683,457 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $28,649,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $60,856.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $99,184.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,445 shares of company stock worth $6,086,881 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

