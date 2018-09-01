First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.16 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $102,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $304,704. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.