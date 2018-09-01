First Bancorp (FNLC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.78. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

In related news, EVP Susan A. Norton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Parady sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.