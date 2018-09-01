First Majestic Silver (AG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE:AG opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.20.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 39.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,461,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 123,287 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 235.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $1,920,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,913,609 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,461,000 after buying an additional 3,471,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

