First Merchants Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

First Merchants has raised its dividend by an average of 33.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 57,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $1,277,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,647.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,047 shares of company stock worth $2,057,346 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRME. Stephens lowered shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

