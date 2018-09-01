First Merchants (FRME) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

FRME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stephens cut First Merchants from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 57,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,939. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.57 million. sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $1,277,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,647.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,346 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 393,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

