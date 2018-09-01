First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.29

News coverage about First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Savings Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 48.7079193888142 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FSFG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.01. The company has a market cap of $163.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.17.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSFG. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 947 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $66,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 3,173 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $228,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,443 shares of company stock valued at $387,356. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

