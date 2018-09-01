First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Saia Inc (SAIA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Saia by 505.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,318,000 after buying an additional 325,654 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Saia by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $76,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,279 shares in the company, valued at $629,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Saia from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

SAIA opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $87.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

