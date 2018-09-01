First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 24,396 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 76.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 133,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $65,076.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,095.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.