First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 26,840 Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock (DSL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock (NYSE:DSL) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

