First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News articles about First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7846708326251 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. 23,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,691. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $70.57.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

