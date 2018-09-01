Fiserv Inc (FISV) Position Lifted by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 97,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fiserv by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after buying an additional 531,566 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 828,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,069,000 after buying an additional 400,658 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,754,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,600,500. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.90.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

