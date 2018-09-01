Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

FBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

NYSE FBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.05. 137,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.09. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.31%. equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $270,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $104,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,009,000 shares of company stock worth $270,869,960. Insiders own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 55.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 89.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 42.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

