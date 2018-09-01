Fluent (FLNT) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

News stories about Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fluent earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5764609854334 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

FLNT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 124,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,508. The company has a market cap of $175.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.03. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 430,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 745,000 shares of company stock worth $1,995,550 and sold 2,080,000 shares worth $5,208,000. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

