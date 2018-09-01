Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Stake Lessened by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,048 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

NYSE FLR opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $69.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.