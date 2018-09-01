Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,108,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,680 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $634,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 806.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.1% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $110.72 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.