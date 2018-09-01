Fmr LLC Raises Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,263,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613,088 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,116,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.01.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.