Fmr LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,243,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272,590 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.80% of AstraZeneca worth $710,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morningstar restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

