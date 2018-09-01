Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Position Lessened by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,898,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

NYSE:FOR opened at $25.70 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.56 and a quick ratio of 16.56. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, insider Donald J. Tomnitz acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $102,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate development company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily single-family residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells residential lots to home builders; and commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, Forestar Group Inc had 49 entitled, developed, or under development projects in 11 states and 16 markets planned for residential and commercial uses in the United States.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.