Francis J. Kramer Sells 910 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IIVI opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. II-VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.02.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. II-VI had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in II-VI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in II-VI by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

