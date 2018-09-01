Freicoin Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $162,827.00 and $30.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000564 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000145 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000794 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,422,607 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

