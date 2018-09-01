Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

FMS stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

