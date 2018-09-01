Frontier Developments (FDEV) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.64) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, July 19th. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.87) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554 ($20.05).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.45) on Friday. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 288 ($3.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,540 ($19.87).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

