FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading Up 36.8% Over Last Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $205,416.00 and approximately $34,175.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00307404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00159242 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036402 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000650 BTC.

FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,118,787 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject.

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

