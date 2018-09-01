FY2018 Earnings Estimate for American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

NYSE:AWK opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.16. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $98,900.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

