FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Issued By Gabelli

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Research analysts at Gabelli decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Tuesday, August 28th. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. Gabelli also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FBHS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.77.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

