FY2018 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Raised by Analyst

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 30th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.61. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTIOF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $49.87 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

