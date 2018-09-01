FY2019 EPS Estimates for RPC Group PLC (RPCGF) Lowered by Analyst

RPC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RPCGF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for RPC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPC Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut RPC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

RPCGF opened at $9.30 on Thursday. RPC Group has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

RPC Group Company Profile

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment serves the food, non-food, personal care, beverage, and healthcare markets. The Non-Packaging segment engages in the design and manufacture of molds, plastic products, and technical components for various markets.

