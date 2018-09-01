FY2020 EPS Estimates for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “$26.00” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,825,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,913,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.