G4S plc (GFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

G4S plc (LON:GFS) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GFS opened at GBX 249.40 ($3.22) on Friday. G4S has a 1-year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 342.60 ($4.42).

G4S (LON:GFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported GBX 7.40 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). G4S had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.93) price target on shares of G4S in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 370 ($4.77) to GBX 340 ($4.39) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Cheuvreux reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.74) price target on shares of G4S in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 310 ($4.00).

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

