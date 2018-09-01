Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.92 Million Stake in VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) by 7,179.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,913 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.99% of VeriFone Systems worth $24,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriFone Systems in the first quarter worth $163,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in VeriFone Systems in the first quarter worth $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in VeriFone Systems in the second quarter worth $182,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriFone Systems in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VeriFone Systems in the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAY opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. VeriFone Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $438.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.46 million. VeriFone Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriFone Systems Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

VeriFone Systems

VeriFone Systems, Inc provides payments and commerce solutions at the point of sale (POS) worldwide. It offers countertop solutions that accept payment options, including contactless, NFC, mobile wallets, and EMV; PIN pads that support credit and debit card, EBT, EMV, and other PIN-based transactions; and multilane consumer facing commerce devices.

