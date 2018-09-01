Gabelli Funds LLC Has $26.31 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $26,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 460,945 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,461,089 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $187,929,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,704 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 63,937 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,194,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $167,603,000 after acquiring an additional 305,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $65.42 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.