Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.26% of MGE Energy worth $27,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.28.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. BidaskClub downgraded MGE Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

