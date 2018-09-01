Gafisa (GFA) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.01

News articles about Gafisa (NYSE:GFA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gafisa earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 44.1072664715388 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gafisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

Gafisa stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. 10,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,541. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gafisa has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. Gafisa SA also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

