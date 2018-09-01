GAM Holding AG Has $886,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 144.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,097,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,877,973,000 after purchasing an additional 552,393 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,336,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,265,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 940,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.47.

Shares of APD stock opened at $166.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.79 and a 1-year high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.73%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

