GAM Holding AG Reduces Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,464 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,719,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 87.9% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Cooper acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,904.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $38.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

