Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 51,288 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (TMST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $25,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 914,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 13.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 63.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 33.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMST opened at $14.01 on Friday. Timkensteel Corp has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $621.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMST. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Timkensteel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

