GameCredits (GAME) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and $85,543.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003306 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Upbit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00923872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003174 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010820 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013764 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 64,355,352 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Cryptopia, YoBit, Crex24, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, BitBay, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

