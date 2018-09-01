GDS (GDS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GDS earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 43.2281280507356 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 1.18. GDS has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.85.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.