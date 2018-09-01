General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Major Shareholder Sells $863,433.00 in Stock

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 61,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $863,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,256.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Neil Gagnon sold 21,192 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $296,688.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Neil Gagnon sold 18,013 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $252,182.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Neil Gagnon sold 8,509 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $119,126.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Neil Gagnon sold 14,601 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $204,414.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Neil Gagnon sold 196,344 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $2,183,345.28.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Neil Gagnon sold 14,223 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $157,875.30.

On Monday, June 4th, Neil Gagnon sold 15,952 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $177,226.72.

General Finance Co. Common Stock stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $351.86 million, a P/E ratio of -54.60, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About General Finance Co. Common Stock

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

