General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stake Lowered by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,475 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in General Mills were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,261,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,152 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,915,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,067 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,083,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,529,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,102,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,120,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $47,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $604,347.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

