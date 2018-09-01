General Motors (GM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,579,240 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 29,823,532 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,878,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Motors to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.02.

Shares of GM opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $36.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 163.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

