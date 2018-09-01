Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.14

News headlines about Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genesee & Wyoming earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.6050138976875 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Genesee & Wyoming stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.93 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $101,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,845.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,830. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

